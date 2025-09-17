Carlos Sainz has claimed that Lewis Hamilton has made a major error in his decision to join Ferrari this year.

Hamilton made the switch to Maranello from Mercedes at the start of this year after he ended 2024 by concluding his 11 year relationship with the Silver Arrows.

The seven-time world champion usurped Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in the process with the Spanish star going on to join Williams this season following four years in Italy.

But still without a grand prix podium and often trailing team-mate Charles Leclerc, Hamilton's first season at Ferrari has been a rocky experience.

Carlos Sainz has no Ferrari envy for Lewis Hamilton

Sainz though has no hard feelings for the 40-year-old, whose only success this year has been a victory in the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix.

“I wish him the best at Ferrari—there’s no hard feelings, Sainz told DAZN via SoyMotor.

"If I had been him, I would have gone to Ferrari even earlier. It's such a special place. If I had been a seven-time world champion, I would have set my sights on Ferrari to compete in the final years of my career."

Hamilton ran well in Monza last time out, placing sixth having started 10th following a five-place grid penalty.

Sainz has himself struggled at Williams having not scored any grand prix points since taking one point in June's Canadian Grand Prix. Since then the Spaniard has only collected three points and a sixth place at the Belgian Grand Prix sprint.

