Former F1 team owner shares damning rumour over 2024 Red Bull car

Former F1 team owner Giancarlo Minardi has revealed that he has heard reports from England that claim Red Bull's 2024 car will be even better than the RB19.

Claiming victory in 21 out of the 22 races this season, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez found themselves driving a rocketship this year.

Christian Horner's team, spearheaded by Adrian Newey, created a car so powerful that only an inspired Carlos Sainz performance in Singapore would prevent Red Bull from making it a clean sweep in 2023.

Although regulation changes are still two years away, there is some relief from fans that the teams will now have three months to play catch up with Red Bull and reel them back in.

Yet those hopes might have been well and truly squashed, with Minardi admitting that somehow Red Bull could yet be even more dominant next season.

"Everyone says yes, that they will be," he told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked if Red Bull will be less dominant in 2024. "But I would wait a little bit to say that.

"They have an advantage that at this moment I think is difficult to bridge. Because analysing the 2023 races well, I've gotten the idea that Verstappen has never shown us the best of his ability.

"And that doesn't give us much hope. And then from England I get reports that their 2024 car is even better."

