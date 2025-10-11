Lewis Hamilton’s empathy knows no bounds with the F1 champion commiserating with the catering team after a woeful 2025 season for Ferrari.

Last time out in Singapore, Charles Leclerc and Hamilton only managed a finish of sixth and eighth respectively, while the champion was demoted after a five-second time penalty for exceeding track limits.

Meanwhile, rivals George Russell and Max Verstappen finished first and second, lifting Mercedes 27 points above Ferrari in the standings while Red Bull are eight points away from stealing third from the Scuderia.

Speaking to the media after the Singapore Grand Prix, Hamilton reflected on yet another difficult weekend for the team, admitting his pain for the whole team - even the catering department.

"I feel pain for all the team from catering to marketing, to the guys in the garage and engineers who show up every weekend, and they really do give absolutely everything but the car we have is unfortunately not of the level of the guys ahead of us," he said.

"Particularly as they've had some upgrades and we can't match them. We're on a knife-edge trying to get as close as we can."

Can Ferrari score another podium in 2025?

While rivals such as Red Bull have made gains with new updates – a revised floor in Monza and a new front wing in Singapore – Ferrari have no more upgrades in the pipeline for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Instead, Hamilton’s team will focus on the 2026 car and hope a new ruleset will help lift them out of their current misery, as they approach two decades without a drivers’ title.

As for the seven-time world champion himself, Hamilton may not remain at Ferrari beyond 2026 with multiple figures suggesting if the car is uncompetitive he will leave the sport altogether.

The 40-year-old is yet to score a podium with Ferrari in 2025, and with six rounds remaining Hamilton is facing his first F1 season without a podium in his 18-year career in the sport.

