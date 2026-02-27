Season 8 of F1 docu-series Drive to Survive sees axed boss Christian Horner tell all.

Fans around the world can now binge the latest chapter in the story of this hit Netflix show. And as ever there are some popcorn moments.

And if you want a recommendation, head straight for Episode 4 - beautifully titled ‘The Bull With No Horns’.

Drive to Survive Season 8 is out now but Lewis Hamilton is missing

Drive to Survive Season 8 is out now (Friday February 27) and we only have one big question - where is Lewis Hamilton?

Going into our binge of the eight-episode Netflix F1 bonanza this week, there were two major topics we were hoping would be covered in depth. Hamilton’s miserable first year at Ferrari, and Christian Horner’s bombshell sacking by Red Bull.

Netflix did at least deliver to a decent level on Horner - we got the former team principal and Spice Girl wife Geri Halliwell talking about how it went down in their palatial Northamptonshire estate.

George Russell, sex toys and how to 'pleasure a woman' - Drive to Survive really went there

George Russell, sex toys and ‘how to pleasure a woman’ - absolutely not a sentence we expected to be writing when we delved into Drive to Survive Season 8.

The latest instalment in the hit Netflix F1 show has arrived and overall we are slightly underwhelmed by the whole thing.

There are precious few really quotable/memeworthy segments. But when there are, it is generally Russell providing them.

Mercedes handed F1 2026 blow as FIA power unit talks take fresh twist

A new twist has emerged in the Mercedes F1 compression ratio saga just under a week away from lights out in Melbourne and after a vote was announced on the engine loophole.

If rival power unit manufacturers vote in favour of measuring at higher temperatures, this previously wouldn't come into effect until August 1 by which time half of the F1 season will have been contested.

But now, it has been reported that the date has been brought forwards.

F1 bigger than ever as Liberty Media announce $3.9 BILLION bonanza

Liberty Media have unveiled their astonishing 2025 financial results including their mega revenue increase for F1.

The American media company completed their acquisition of F1 back in 2017 and have since transformed the sport, opening it up to a much younger and diverse fanbase, partly thanks to Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive.

Now, the sport's growth can be translated to Liberty Media's financial figures, after they published their results from the fourth quarter and year end of 2025.

Pirelli announce major F1 change on eve of new season

F1 tyre provider Pirelli have announced a huge change set to come into play just one week before the opening round of the 2026 championship.

On March 8, 2026, all 22 drivers will line up on the grid ahead of the highly-anticipated first competitive round of the 2026 campaign, the Australian Grand Prix.

But they will be doing so with a new head of motorsport watching on at Pirelli after the sport's sole tyre provider have confirmed the exit of their previous motorsport director, Mario Isola.

