Pirelli announce major F1 change on eve of new season

F1 tyre provider Pirelli have announced a huge change set to come into play just one week before the opening round of the 2026 championship.

On March 8, 2026, all 22 drivers will line up on the grid ahead of the highly-anticipated first competitive round of the 2026 campaign, the Australian Grand Prix.

But they will be doing so with a new head of motorsport watching on at Pirelli after the sport's sole tyre provider have confirmed the exit of their previous motorsport director, Mario Isola.

Isola has been responsible for F1 tyres since 2011 but will now step down to make way for his incoming replacement, having been an influential figure in the paddock for 15 years.

Pirelli announce Mario Isola replacement for 2026

In a statement just days before the first race week of F1's new era commences, Pirelli confirmed that Isola would be departing his role on March 1, with his immediate replacement named as Dario Marrafuschi.

Marrafuschi will report to Giovanni Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice President of Sustainability, New Mobility & Motorsport.

Pirelli's official statement thanked Isola for his dedication to the company and his passion for the strategic and technical elements of racing, with the Italian set to remain with Pirelli until the summer of 2026 to ensure a faultless handover takes place.

The statement read: "The company extends its thanks to Mario Isola, who will remain with Pirelli until July 1st, for his significant contribution to the development of the Motorsport business unit, carried out with dedication and great passion.

"Pirelli announces that, effective March 1, Dario Marrafuschi will become Head of Pirelli’s Motorsport Business Unit replacing Mario Isola who will provide support until July 1st to ensure a smooth and effective transition. Isola will then leave the company to pursue new professional challenges.

"Marrafuschi, who joined the company in 2008, has extensive experience in F1 in the Research and Development area and in recent years has headed the development of Pirelli’s road products. Like Isola, Marrafuschi will report to Giovanni Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice President of Sustainability, New Mobility & Motorsport.

"The company wishes to thank Mario Isola for the dedication and great passion with which he has contributed to the growth of the Motorsport business unit over the years."

