Ferrari may have topped the timesheets in Bahrain but Lewis Hamilton's F1 team could be under threat from the Mercedes-powered McLaren.

Bahrain signalled better times ahead for Ferrari, after Charles Leclerc set the best time of 1:31.992, but also because of their innovative designs such as their rotational rear wing.

But, the caveat of 'it's just testing' continues to loom over Ferrari, with it unknown just how much 2026 frontrunners Mercedes were sandbagging. Now, it's not just Mercedes that could be rivalling Ferrari, but also their customer team McLaren.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner's 'Frankenstein' warning emerges over 2026 F1 cars

Christian Horner's F1 prophecy, warning against the 2026 cars has recently been unearthed.

Horner was unable to usher Red Bull into the new F1 era after being sacked from the role of team principal in 2025, and sits on the sidelines for the first season of the 2026 regulations.

It has emerged though, that Horner was initially unconvinced by the new concept of cars that will dominate F1 for the foreseeable future.

➡️ READ MORE

'I still enjoy firing people': F1 team boss makes extraordinary claim around driver axing

A controversial F1 supremo has showed little remorse when reflecting on a brutal driver firing in the new series of Drive to Survive.

In the season eight episode titled Strictly Business, the Netflix cameras took a trip to Flavio Briatore’s house, with the 75-year-old giving an odd tour of artworks displayed around his home that see him depicted as different historical figures.

He revealed that his favourite version of himself is where he is shown as Argentine-born Marxist, Che Guevara and the Italian then made a shocking admission.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen slammed by F1 icon - 'someone else will replace him'

Max Verstappen's hostile views of 2026 F1 cars have been met with severe criticism from a former driver.

The four-time champion has previously compared the new cars to 'Formula E on steroids' and decreed them his 'least favourite generation to drive'.

Now, one former driver and F1 pundit has taken their criticism of Verstappen even further, and instructed him to leave the sport if he doesn't like it.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 hopeful suffers terrifying 300kph crash after flipping over barrier

F1 hopeful and Williams reserve driver Luke Browning was involved in a terrifying 300kph crash at Suzuka during a Super Formula test.

The British star was unharmed from the accident that occurred in the pouring rain, losing control at the corner where his car then rolled across the wet gravel, which left Browning upside down outside of the safety barriers.

Browning managed to get out of the upside down Dallara-Toyota, thanks to the assistance of the marshals, and walk over to the medical car.

➡️ READ MORE

