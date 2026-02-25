close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Headshot of Horner in Red Bull F1 top with headphones around his neck edited with a black background with multi-coloured stripes down the middle

Christian Horner's 'Frankenstein' warning emerges over 2026 F1 cars

Christian Horner's 'Frankenstein' warning emerges over 2026 F1 cars

Sheona Mountford
Headshot of Horner in Red Bull F1 top with headphones around his neck edited with a black background with multi-coloured stripes down the middle

Christian Horner's F1 prophecy, warning against the 2026 cars has recently been unearthed.

The former Red Bull boss played an instrumental role in preparing his squad for the 2026 regulations, getting their powertrains operation off the ground and hiring experienced engineers from Honda and Mercedes.

Horner was unable to usher Red Bull into the new F1 era however, being sacked from the role of team principal in 2025, and sits on the sidelines for the first season of the 2026 regulations.

It has emerged though, that Horner was initially unconvinced by the new concept of cars that will dominate F1 for the foreseeable future.

F1 2026 Regulations: What is active aero?

Horner's 2026 prophecy

Following pre-season testing in Bahrain, question marks remain over the new regulations with the FIA not opposed to making mid-season changes once the action gets underway in Melbourne.

Most drivers have criticised the 2026 cars, Max Verstappen being the most vocal of all, with the new machinery demanding more lifting and coasting alongside the deployment and harvesting of energy.

Lewis Hamilton also has warned that the new regulations and rules will be too complex for fans to understand, with several new terms already being banded about in testing such as boost mode, turbo lag and recharge mode.

In his own criticism, Verstappen revealed he raised these issues with the cars 'in 2023', but he wasn't the only person who could see the flaws in the new rules back then.

Swiss publication Blick, recently reflected on the 2026 regulations and claimed that an F1 team boss told them: "I still remember the first meeting about the new rules in London around four years ago. The main focus was on sustainability. Suddenly, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner stood up and said ‘Friends, watch out, we're creating a technical Frankenstein here. I'm not so optimistic’."

F1 2026 Regulations: What is corner mode?

Related

F1 Christian Horner 2026 regulations

Latest News

Christian Horner's 'Frankenstein' warning emerges over 2026 F1 cars
Christian Horner

Christian Horner's 'Frankenstein' warning emerges over 2026 F1 cars

  • 32 minutes ago
'I still enjoy firing people': F1 team boss makes extraordinary claim around driver axing
F1 News & Gossip

'I still enjoy firing people': F1 team boss makes extraordinary claim around driver axing

  • 1 hour ago
F1 star Kimi Antonelli splits with girlfriend on eve of new season
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star Kimi Antonelli splits with girlfriend on eve of new season

  • 2 hours ago
FIA will use AI to police F1 drivers and here's how it works
F1 2026

FIA will use AI to police F1 drivers and here's how it works

  • 3 hours ago
F1 broadcaster announces new TV deal after losing rights to Apple
F1 Off The Track

F1 broadcaster announces new TV deal after losing rights to Apple

  • Today 16:57
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton could be without genius Ferrari gadget as Toto Wolff mocks F1 rival
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton could be without genius Ferrari gadget as Toto Wolff mocks F1 rival

  • Today 16:45
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours
15.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours

  • 12 february
 Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision
10.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision

  • 5 february
 F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton latest and Lando Norris breakup
10.000+ views

F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton latest and Lando Norris breakup

  • 19 february
 FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar
7.500+ views

FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar

  • 16 february
 F1 Drive to Survive Season 8: Netflix release date this week and big storylines
7.500+ views

F1 Drive to Survive Season 8: Netflix release date this week and big storylines

  • Yesterday 10:26
 F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live
7.500+ views

F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live

  • 12 february

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x