F1 2026 Regulations: What is corner mode?

The all new F1 regulations in 2026 will throw a tonne of new terms at you, and today we're here to help with 'corner mode'.

In 2026, F1 cars will use active aerodynamics for the first time, where drivers can choose to open both the rear and front wings at certain points of the circuit.

Two terms will refer to the manual switch between modes out on track, straight mode (where the wings will open to a lower angle to reduce drag) and corner mode, which will be the main focus here.

Let's not waste time then! What is corner mode and how does it work?

READ MORE: F1 Testing 2026 weather forecast - Latest from Bahrain

What is corner mode?

When the 2026 regulations were first publicised, corner mode was unhelpfully labelled Y mode, so if you see anyone refer to it as such remember they are the same thing.

Drivers can manually switch between straight mode and corner mode, and after the front and rear wings open to reduce drag on the straight, they can then change upon corner entry.

Corner mode reverts the wings back to their normal high-downforce position at a high angle to tackle the corner.

What happens in wet weather races?

During wet or slippery conditions, active aero may be modified to ensure safety. Instead of both flaps opening, only one will be available to open.

This is put in place to avoid a drastic reduction of drag, which would result in a loss of downforce and handling.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Good news, there's not long to wait now! The first race of the season is in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. Lights out are on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

Meanwhile, the first of Bahrain testing gets under way on Wednesday February 11 and then continues on Thursday February 12 and Friday February 13.

Each day is split into two sessions with a one-hour lunch break between. Times are as follows:

Session One: 10am-2pm local time (7am-11am UK, 8am-noon CET, 2am-6am Eastern).

Session Two: 3pm-7pm local time (noon-4pm UK, 1pm-5pm CET, 7am-11am Eastern).

A second three-day test will follow from Wednesday February 18 until Friday February 20.

F1 TESTING 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live

Related