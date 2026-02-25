F1 hopeful suffers terrifying 300kph crash after flipping over barrier

F1 hopeful and Williams reserve driver Luke Browning was involved in a terrifying 300kph crash at Suzuka during a Super Formula test.

The British star was unharmed from the accident that occurred in the pouring rain, losing control at the corner where his car then rolled across the wet gravel, which left Browning upside down outside of the safety barriers.

Browning managed to get out of the upside down Dallara-Toyota, thanks to the assistance of the marshals, and walk over to the medical car.

He told the media afterwards: "It was a bit of an unfortunate crash. I just aquaplaned and then I was just a passenger. In hindsight, it would have been better to pit when the rain started to come down harder. These are lessons you learn; it’s all about learning over here, and today was a lesson that I’ll take forward in my career.

"I’m completely fine, no pain. Luckily I landed on the hay and didn’t hit the barriers, so all good. The HANS device is fantastic — it saved my neck, I would have thought."

READ MORE: F1 champion signs for Williams on eve of 2026 season

How did Browning fare in Super Formula test?

The F2 race winner and Williams reserve set impressive lap times at the start of the Super Formula test in Suzuka.

Browning set the fifth fastest time in the afternoon before his crash, but it is unknown whether he will compete in the second day of testing scheduled for Thursday.

After ruling out a second full-time season in F2, Browning has set his sights on a Super Formula campaign as the next step to F1.

Speaking to Formula Scout, Browning outlined the next steps of his racing career and said: "I’m incredibly excited to be stepping up as reserve driver with Williams this year. The Academy has been instrumental in my growth, supporting me through both F3 and F2 while giving me the chance to get up to speed with modern F1 machinery through testing and FP1 sessions."

"Super Formula will be a completely new challenge, and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in! As my next step up towards a full-time F1 seat, this gives me another chance to show how I’ve developed on track and continue to build my skills in a new environment and culture."

READ MORE: Alonso retirement 'very likely' as Aston Martin crisis deepens

Related