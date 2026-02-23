F1 champion signs for Williams on eve of 2026 season
An F1 champion has returned to Williams ahead of the 2026 season, 30 years on from their title victory.
Despite their fall from grace in recent years, Williams remain one of the most successful F1 teams with seven drivers' and nine constructors' championships to their name.
Now, one of their world champion's has returned to the fold in an ambassadorial role, 30 years after winning the title in 1996.
Damon Hill achieved 21 of his 22 grand prix wins at Williams, whom he raced for from 1993 until 1996. Although he won the championship in that year, Hill left Williams at the end of the 1996 season and instead found a seat at Arrows.
Alongside his championship win, Hill claimed 20 pole positions and 19 fastest laps, while being a British favourite, not just in the hearts of fans, but also with legendary F1 commentator Murray Walker.
Hill becomes Williams ambassador
On the eve of the 2026 season, Williams announced that Hill will join Jacques Villeneuve and Jamie Chadwick as team ambassadors.
Hill said: "Williams is truly a special place for me and where some of the defining moments of my career took place.
"I feel incredibly lucky to have been part of this sport and to have achieved what I did, and returning as an Ambassador is a real privilege. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the team’s history and help to support its legacy and future.”
Team Principal James Vowles added: "It’s an honour to welcome Damon back to Atlassian Williams F1 Team as an Ambassador. Few individuals represent this team quite like him.
"Damon played a defining role in one of the most successful eras in our history, becoming a World Champion with Williams and leaving a legacy that continues to inspire the team today.
"We’re also delighted that Jamie Chadwick and Jacques Villeneuve will continue with us as Ambassadors. Together, they form an impressive line-up that reflects everything Williams stands for: our history, our commitment to opening doors and developing talent, and our ambition to compete at the very highest level again. Having figures like them representing Williams as we move forward is something we’re immensely proud of.”
