An F1 team have announced a promotion for one of their drivers whilst unveiling a new lineup ahead of the 2026 season.

Williams have confirmed F2 star Luke Browning will make the step up to become their official F1 reserve driver for 2026, having proven himself to be a worthy member of the squad's driver development programme since joining in 2023.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a successful first full-time F2 campaign in 2025, securing fourth place in the championship and picking up nine podiums and one victory with Hitech GP.

The British racer also made his debut in an F1 session when taking over the wheel of Alex Albon's FW47 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where he finished the session in P18.

Browning will now take on the reserve driver role full-time in a vital year for Williams, whilst also continuing to help develop the car through feedback and simulator sessions as the team tackle F1's new regulations.

Team principal James Vowles said of Browning's promotion: “It’s a proud moment to see Luke stepping into the Reserve Driver role from 2026. He has made immense progress since he joined the Academy in 2023 and has supported the team’s journey back to the front of the grid through his involvement in simulator and FP1 work, which has been invaluable as we enter this new era of regulations. His Super Formula campaign will allow him to gain more on-track experience and continue his growth as a driver, and we look forward to seeing him back on track as he enters this next stage of his racing career.”

Browning added: “I’m incredibly excited to be stepping up as Reserve Driver with Atlassian Williams F1 Team this year. The Academy has been instrumental in my growth, supporting me through both Formula 3 and Formula 2 while giving me the chance to get up to speed with modern F1 machinery through testing and FP1 sessions. I look forward to working alongside Alex and Carlos to drive the team forward in this new era for Formula 1.

“I’m also happy to confirm that 2026 will be my rookie season in Super Formula. This will be a completely new challenge, and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in! As my next step up towards a full-time Formula 1 seat, this gives me another chance to show how I've developed on track and continue to build my skills in a new environment and culture.”

Williams announce completed Driver Academy lineup

Alongside the announcement of Browning's 2026 plans, Williams also confirmed the team's full driver academy lineup for 2026.

Alongside Luke, the Williams F1 Driver Academy will include F3 driver Alessandro Giusti, reigning Italian F4 champion Kean Nakamura-Berta and Italian F4 driver Oleksandr Bondarev.

Dean Hoogendoorn, Will Green and Lucas Palacio will also represent the Williams academy as they continue with their karting careers.

French driver Jade Jacquet will also join the Williams ranks ahead of her maiden F1 Academy season, where she will represent the Grove-based F1 team in a seat in the all-female racing series with ART Grand Prix.

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director at Williams, said of the lineup reveal: "We’re pleased to confirm our Williams F1 Team Driver Academy line-up for this year and recognise the depth of talent progressing through the programme, from our youngest driver in Lucas to Luke’s role as Reserve.

"The Driver Academy remains a central part of how we support and guide young talent and look forward to seeing how each driver performs this year."

