F1 Results Today: Lando Norris lands early blow as Red Bull cracks appear at Abu Dhabi GP
F1 title favorite Lando Norris secured an early boost at the Yas Marina Circuit after topping the timesheets in FP1 ahead of Max Verstappen at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Reigning champion Verstappen finished just behind the Brit, but both drivers suffered with car issues during the first practice session of F1's season finale weekend.
With less than 10 minutes to go in the session, Verstappen said on team radio that his car was ‘broken’, claiming the Red Bull was suffering issues ‘everywhere’.
The energy drink giants still have work to do and the nerves may well be setting in as Norris picks up a confidence boost, but the Dutchman could still clinch the title on Sunday as he only sits 12 points behind Norris in the standings.
Oscar Piastri, the third and final championship contender, was not present on track on Friday morning, as the Australian racer had to make way for Pato O'Ward in FP1.
McLaren were one of eight teams who had not yet filled their rookie quota for 2025, and therefore fielded a less experienced driver in place of one of their usual stars.
Aston Martin swapped out their driver duo entirely; but North Carolina native Jak Crawford and fellow F2 driver Cian Shields only managed to finish way down the order in P19 and P20 respectively.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:24.485
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.008sec
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.016sec
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.123sec
|5
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.144sec
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.248sec
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.257sec
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.274sec
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.286sec
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+0.370sec
|11
|Ryo Hirakawa
|Haas
|+0.449sec
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.492sec
|13
|Paul Aron
|Alpine
|+0.719sec
|14
|Pato O’Ward
|McLaren
|+0.761sec
|15
|Arvid Lindblad
|Red Bull
|+0.771sec
|16
|Arthur Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.875sec
|17
|Ayumu Iwasa
|Racing Bulls
|+0.990sec
|18
|Luke Browning
|Williams
|+1.005sec
|19
|Jak Crawford
|Aston Martin
|+1.404sec
|20
|Cian Shields
|Aston Martin
|+1.947sec
Who is the reigning F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there more F1 on today?
Yes, following on from the final FP1 session of the season, FP2 will take place at the Abu Dhabi GP at 5pm local time (GST). The third practice session will kick off on Saturday morning before the vital qualifying later that day. For all the practice times this weekend, click here.
