BOTH Aston Martin F1 drivers to swap out at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Aston Martin will swap out both of their drivers for the first practice session of the F1 weekend in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Grad Prix will see two rookie drivers take to the track for Aston Martin in FP1, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll returning later for FP2.

US racing star Jak Crawford will take over Stroll's car for FP1, while Cian Shields will take the place of two-time world champion Alonso.

Crawford is being promoted up into an official third driver role in 2026 with Aston Martin, following the departure from the team of 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich.

Shields, on the other hand, has been racing in F2 this year with AIX Racing, but has not scored a single point across 23 races so far in 2025.

Aston Martin head into the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP hoping to somehow gain enough points to overhaul their 12-point deficit to sixth-placed Racing Bulls and end their disappointing season on a high.

Shields to make F1 debut

20-year-old Shields said on his promotion into the seat for an official timed session: "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to drive in FP1 with Aston Martin Aramco. I've learned so much working with the team this year, both in the simulator and through my TPC testing, and to now be trusted with the AMR25 on a grand prix weekend is a huge moment for me.

"I'm looking forward to contributing to the programme on Friday and making the most of the experience."

Meanwhile Gerry Hughes, chief engineer F1 evolution said on Shields' opportunity: "Cian has worked closely with our team throughout the year, building mileage in AMR TPC Formula 1 machinery and deepening his understanding of the AMR25 through a structured simulator programme.

"His feedback and professionalism have been consistently strong, and he has continued to develop with every opportunity.

"This upcoming FP1 session is a fantastic way to round out the year, putting the knowledge and experience he has gained to good use for the team at the final race of the season."

