Lewis Hamilton got just one piece of advice before his Ferrari move

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton got just one piece of advice from four-time world champion and close friend Sebastian Vettel before he joined Ferrari.

Vettel knows what it is like to drive for Ferrari and wanted to make sure that Hamilton knew what he was getting himself in for.

Although the Brit is a seven-time world champion in his own right, the move to Ferrari has been a challenging one at the very least.

And Vettel has now shared the one piece of advice he would urge Hamilton to keep in mind as his struggles persist with the Scuderia- learn Italian!

Vettel warns Hamilton over Ferrari regret

“I should have really studied Italian more, maybe also spend more time in Italy to really understand the culture more, because culture is also the people.

"I told Lewis before, when he made the move, I said, ‘The only advice I can give you, the best advice I can give you is learn the language. Learn it really, really well.’

“The way to learn a language is you have to expose yourself so you start to speak to the people, you are in the country where they speak the language, so you’re exposing yourself to the culture. So the rest will then fall into place.

“Now, of course, with racing and when you talk about your setup and so on, you could argue it’s irrelevant. It is irrelevant, but for the bigger picture, to get the culture and the spirit, it is so important.”

So far this season, Hamilton has only displayed knowledge of basic Italian. The occasional 'ciao' or 'Grazie a tutti' has been thrown the Tifosi's way following Ferrari's home races, but by the sounds of Vettel's advice, that won't quite cut it!

Related