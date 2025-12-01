F1 2025 Standings: McLaren disaster sets up Max Verstappen showdown in Abu Dhabi

Change your timezone:

McLaren's tactical blunder at the Qatar Grand Prix means that not only did Lando Norris not wrap up the championship this weekend, but also that Max Verstappen has a real chance of snatching his fifth in a row in Abu Dhabi.

Oscar Piastri, the third man in the three-way battle, dominated running on Friday and Saturday, and was leading when an early safety car came out on Sunday evening.

Most of the grid pitted, including Verstappen, but McLaren opted to stay out with both of their drivers and lost track position to their rivals after their second pit stop.

By winning the Qatar GP, Verstappen has soared to second in the standings and is now 12 points behind Lando Norris with Piastri also 16 points behind his team-mate, despite finishing ahead in second and the Brit finishing in fourth.

Oh! And Carlos Sainz managed to benefit off McLaren's strategy blunder and claimed his second podium of the year, finishing P3.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 408 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 396 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 392 4 George Russell Mercedes 309 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 230 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 152 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 150 8 Alex Albon Williams 73 9 Carlos Sainz Williams 64 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 51 11 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 49 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 48 13 Ollie Bearman Haas 41 14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 38 15 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 33 16 Esteban Ocon Haas 32 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 32 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine 22 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 19 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0 21 Jack Doohan Alpine 0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 800 2 Mercedes 459 3 Red Bull 426 4 Ferrari 382 5 Williams 137 6 Racing Bulls 92 7 Aston Martin 80 8 Haas 73 9 Kick Sauber 68 10 Alpine 22

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

