close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Charles Leclerc embraces his brother Arthur Leclerc

Charles Leclerc's brother and a ZERO point rookie: Every Abu Dhabi GP driver swap

Charles Leclerc's brother and a ZERO point rookie: Every Abu Dhabi GP driver swap

Sam Cook
Charles Leclerc embraces his brother Arthur Leclerc

The 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to see NINE rookies on the grid, during FP1 at the Yas Marina Circuit.

It's the final race of the season in F1 this weekend, and we are set to see a showdown between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen for the title.

Meanwhile, many teams are squabbling for position in the constructors' championship, including Mercedes and Red Bull for second, and Racing Bulls, Haas, and Aston Martin for sixth.

Amid all of this, however, is one last attempt for the teams to conform to F1 rookie driver rules for 2025, and that means that FP1 will be full of rookies taking the places of some of the most experienced F1 drivers. There will be nine rookies on the grid in total.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, for example, will miss out as F1 session debutant Cian Shields takes over for FP1, while the sport's most successful driver Lewis Hamilton will make way for Arthur Leclerc, the brother of his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Lindblad is expected to be Red Bull's next 'big thing', and has broken records in multiple junior series, becoming the youngest winner in F3 history in 2024 at just 16 years old with a victory in the Bahrain Sprint, and becoming the youngest winner in F2 history at 17 years old in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

While 21-year-old Isack Hadjar has recently been promoted up into Red Bull for 2026, Lindblad may well be the next on that production line, and with Verstappen's future post-2026 up in the air, he could well be in the main team before you know it.

The use of rookies in FP1 in Abu Dhabi is all part of F1's rookie driver rules for 2025, which state that teams have to place rookies in each of their cars at least twice per season.

Mercedes and Sauber have already fulfilled that quota, but the other eight teams have not and are doing it on the final race weekend of the season, with Aston Martin swapping out both drivers for FP1.

Every FP1 driver swap at 2025 Abu Dhabi GP

FP1 Driver Replacing Team
Pato O'WardOscar PiastriMcLaren
Arvid LindbladYuki TsunodaRed Bull
Arthur LeclercLewis HamiltonFerrari
Luke BrowningAlex AlbonWilliams
Ayumu IwasaLiam LawsonRacing Bulls
Cian ShieldsFernando AlonsoAston Martin
Jak CrawfordLance StrollAston Martin
Ryo HirakawaEsteban OconHaas
Paul AronPierre GaslyAlpine

READ MORE: Hamilton got just one piece of advice before his Ferrari move

Related

Red Bull Ferrari F1 Aston Martin Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Arvid Lindblad

Latest News

F1 Practice Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc's brother and a ZERO point rookie: Every Abu Dhabi GP driver swap
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc's brother and a ZERO point rookie: Every Abu Dhabi GP driver swap

  • 3 hours ago
'Torture' - Charles Leclerc's BRUTAL verdict on Ferrari's F1 weekend
F1

'Torture' - Charles Leclerc's BRUTAL verdict on Ferrari's F1 weekend

  • Yesterday 21:00
BOTH Aston Martin F1 drivers to swap out at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1

BOTH Aston Martin F1 drivers to swap out at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:58
Legal action threatens to overturn FIA presidential election result
F1

Legal action threatens to overturn FIA presidential election result

  • Yesterday 17:04
How Max Verstappen can channel his inner Lewis Hamilton to WIN the F1 title in Abu Dhabi
F1

How Max Verstappen can channel his inner Lewis Hamilton to WIN the F1 title in Abu Dhabi

  • Yesterday 00:56
More news

Most read

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
2.500+ views

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole

  • 28 november
 Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns
2.500+ views

Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns

  • 26 november
 NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson

NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson

  • 28 november
 F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history

  • 16 november
 NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026

  • 20 november
 NASCAR team owner set to sue over ‘defamatory’ comments

NASCAR team owner set to sue over ‘defamatory’ comments

  • 25 november

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x