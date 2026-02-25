Max Verstappen slammed by F1 icon - 'someone else will replace him'

Max Verstappen's hostile views of 2026 F1 cars have been met with severe criticism from a former driver.

The four-time champion has previously compared the new cars to 'Formula E on steroids' and decreed them his 'least favourite generation to drive'.

His comments have been supported by rival drivers on the grid, even if Lando Norris had to perform a rather strange U-turn to concur, but some pundits have criticised his approach.

Amongst these was Ralf Schumacher, who admitted on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast that, while he understood where Verstappen was coming from, the sport needed to present a united front in the new era.

Now, one former driver and F1 pundit has taken their criticism of Verstappen even further, and instructed him to leave the sport if he doesn't like it.

Verstappen's backlash

Speaking to AS Columbia, seven-time F1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya unleashed his fury at Verstappen's comments over the 2026 cars.

"Being a world champion like Max is – I know he can say whatever he wants – one has to be more responsible because he’s one of the leading figures in this sport," Montoya said.

"It’s fine that he has an opinion, but at the same time he represents the product. Like Lando told him, if you don’t like it, don’t race.

"If he doesn’t do it, someone else will come along and replace him. If Max publicly says ‘this is a disaster’ and people are going to think ‘this is a disaster’. It’s going to be different, but I don’t think it’s bad."

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The first race of 2026 gets underway in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

Lights out for the Australian GP are at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT and 11pm ET.

ALBERT PARK: Your essential guide to the Australian Grand Prix track

