George Russell, sex toys and ‘how to pleasure a woman’ - absolutely not a sentence we expected to be writing when we delved into Drive to Survive Season 8.

The latest instalment in the hit Netflix F1 show will hit your screens in a few short hours (Friday February 27 to be exact) and overall we are slightly underwhelmed by the whole thing.

The segment on that Christian Horner firing by Red Bull has some fascinating moments, while a peek into the psyche of Flavio Briatore is never boring.

Those bits apart though, there are precious few really quotable/memeworthy segments. But when there are, it is generally Russell providing them.

George Russell is NSFW on DtS

The 28-year-old Mercedes star has a few highlight moments (or should that be lowlight), and for the most part they are really NSFW.

Russell gets off to a fast start in terms of awkward moments when he chats about his skincare routine while shaving in front of a mirror. It’s then that he unloads with this:

“Carmen [Mundt, George’s girlfriend] and I have been playing around with making skincare products. Pretty good, the first batch smelled like semen." Er, okay George.

Russell’s one-man mission to leave viewers’ jaws on the floor does not stop there though, and he tops that moment later in the show - in an episode fittingly titled ‘What Happens In Vegas’.

The man from King’s Lynn in Norfolk is sat in the Mercedes motorhome with other Mercedes staff, when team principal Toto Wolff arrives. Their dialogue goes like this:

Russell: “Did you experiment last night?”

Wolff: “I didn’t look at it.”

Russell: “Oh, you’re kidding me.”

Wolff: “He found some sex erotic kit in the hotel with the Maltesers, no?”

Russell: “I was curious, I obviously know what pleasures a woman, like you know, it’s pretty obvious. But when there’s a pleasure kit for a man, I was like ‘I need to check this out’.”

Mercedes staff member: “Did you open it?”

Russell: “Of course I opened it.”

Those were undoubtedly the biggest Partridge moments which stopped us in our tracks, but Russell did also deliver some interesting F1 analysis. Notably his take on the Verstappens - Max and Jos.

We've already told you of course how his massive foot had caused uproar among fans when the initial season trailer was revealed. And that the F1 star has a near-perfect 4.98 wikiFeet rating. Who knew...

Season 8 of Drive to Survive is OUT today (Friday February 27) and you can stream all eight episodes free of charge if you are an existing subscriber.

