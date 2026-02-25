Mercedes F1 star George Russell has been caught making a unique suggestion about Max Verstappen in the latest series of Drive to Survive.

The eighth season of Netflix's hit docu-series hits the streaming platform this week, with it set to focus on the blockbuster 2025 season in which three drivers were fighting for the world championship.

Verstappen was one of those drivers, but the inconsistent nature of his Red Bull machinery led to rumours that a switch to Mercedes for the 2026 season could be on the cards, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff publicly pursuing the Dutchman's services.

All of this talk was going on despite the fact that Russell was putting in some brilliant performances for Mercedes, and did not have a contract signed for beyond the end of last year.

Russell even hinted that Mercedes' decision not to give him a new contract was because they were waiting on Verstappen, seeing what he was going to do before confirming their own driver lineup.

In the end, Verstappen confirmed that he would be staying at Red Bull for 2026, and both Russell and his team-mate Kimi Antonelli signed new Mercedes contracts a few months later.

A clip from the newest series of Drive to Survive has shown Russell discussing the drama surrounding Verstappen and Red Bull, and the British driver even suggested that Verstappen and his camp had spread the Mercedes rumours in order to get former team principal Christian Horner out of the door at the team.

"The Verstappens clearly have a lot of power in that team," Russell says in the series. "They like to manipulate situations quite a lot.

"For whatever reason, they don’t like Horner and they are trying to get Horner out.

"I wonder if all of this [the Verstappen to Mercedes rumours] is a bit of a play and a stir, trying to put pressure on Red Bull that he’ll only continue there if Christian is gone."

Horner axed as Red Bull team principal

Whether Russell's beliefs of a Verstappen conspiracy were right or not, Red Bull did end up axing their long-time team principal Horner last July, with the Brit leaving the role that he had held for 20 years.

In his place, Laurent Mekies filled the spot, and Red Bull and Verstappen mounted a comeback in the second half of the season which almost saw the Dutchman claim a fifth title.

Meanwhile, at Mercedes, Russel's superb season continued, and he was the only driver beyond the three championship protagonists who managed to win a grand prix during the 2025 season, with successes at the Canadian and Singapore Grands Prix.

It remains to be seen whether the Verstappen to Mercedes rumours will recirculate in 2026, particularly with Mercedes believed to be the team best placed to master the new regulation changes that are sweeping into the sport.

