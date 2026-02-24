Sebastian Vettel fuels rumours of new F1 role
F1 legend Sebastian Vettel has provided further fuel to the fire of a potential return to the sport, discussing the roles which could be available to him.
Four-time world champion Vettel recently stated that he hadn't ruled out a 'one off' return to race in F1, but that a full season would be past him given how long he has been out of F1.
Despite being three years younger than Lewis Hamilton - and six years junior to Fernando Alonso - Vettel opted to retire from F1 back in 2022 after suffering two underwhelming years in the midfield with Aston Martin.
Vettel was replaced at Ferrari after 2020 and found himself at the Silverstone-based outfit, but two seasons at Aston Martin yielded just one podium.
Three seasons have passed since he left the sport for good, but Vettel has left the door open to a return if he receives the right offer, while ruling out a full-time return.
He's now discussed the roles which could be available to him, revealing that he still has links with his former Red Bull team, whom he won four titles with while racing for the Milton Keynes-based outfit between 2009-2014.
"Of course, I have a strong connection to Red Bull because of my past, but I've also driven for other teams and haven't burned any bridges anywhere, and I still get on well with everyone," Vettel told Servus TV.
"It depends on what the role is exactly and whether it suits me, whether I say I feel like doing it and it's a challenge and somehow excites me."
Vettel's legacy in F1
Despite retiring at the age of just 35, Vettel still managed to put himself firmly in the realms of the most successful F1 drivers of all time.
On top of his four titles, Vettel also claimed 53 grand prix victories, and is fourth in the all-time list of race victors behind only Max Verstappen, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.
Vettel also sits fourth on the all-time lists of pole positions and podiums in the sport, and the German legend raced for both Ferrari and Red Bull in his career, becoming a legend at two of the biggest teams in the sport.
A return to the F1 grid, even for a one-off race, would be spectacular, and the very prospect will have F1 fans around the world immensely excited.
