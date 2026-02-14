George Russell can now add a shockingly high WikiFeet score to his list of accolades after an appearance in the Drive to Survive trailer caused his rating to soar on the site.

The Mercedes F1 star has racked up five grand prix wins since his maiden F1 season back in 2019, where he got his big break with Williams.

But all five of his victories have been won whilst racing for the Silver Arrows, and in 2025, Russell joined Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen as the only drivers to win a grand prix across the campaign.

Last season, the British racer took the chequered flag at the Canadian GP and the Singapore night race, and after his win at the latter, Russell took to Instagram to post a relaxed picture of what the aftermath of a grand prix win looks like for him.

The 27-year-old lay on a bed with a towel draped over him, surrounded by multiple plates of club sandwiches and chips. But what drew the attention of a certain corner of the internet to this image was Russell's bare feet, something which earned him a very high rating on a bizarre website dedicated to filing and rating a database of images of celebrity feet.

Russell's Drive to Survive appearance prompts WikiFeet boost

Russell is no stranger to posting images where his feet can be spotted uncovered, and F1 fans online have previously pointed to his social media behaviour as a reason for his high WikiFeet score.

One social media user wrote on 'X': "George Russell has got to stop posting his feet for FREE cause bros got a whole wikifeet page DEDICATED to his feet pics," prompting another to reply: "George Russell has a rating of 4.88/5 on WikiFeet I’m crying."

But when the season eight trailer for Drive to Survive dropped on YouTube this week, Russell's WikiFeet page saw his previous high score soar to an almost perfect rating of 4.98 (oh the wonders of social media).

So what sparked the boosted rating? One scene alone that lasted just two seconds where Russell could be seen relaxing on a boat (barefoot no less) with his glamorous girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt.

Though Russell's feature in the new DTS trailer was small, the impact it has had on social media and WikiFeet is far from it.

Fans have taken to 'X' to share their shock/disgust at Russell's ginormous foot which could be seen hanging in the air as it reached across the screen to just graze the Netflix logo.

But the Silver Arrows star should watch out! Fellow F1 driver Esteban Ocon isn't far behind him on the questionable platform, with the Haas racer's feet currently rated as a 4.89 on his own WikiFeet page.

The new season of Drive to Survive will land on Netflix on February 27, so who knows? If the series features anymore shots of Russell's big feet, he might just make it to a perfect 5/5 in time for the first round of the 2026 championship.

