F1 star confirms team tracked him during rival contract talks
F1 star confirms team tracked him during rival contract talks
An F1 star has revealed that his former team tracked him when he went to speak to rival teams.
Esteban Ocon completed a switch from Alpine to Haas for the 2025 season, and since leaving the Enstone-based outfit has been vocal about his problems with the team.
Despite enjoying a race win at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, and two later podiums with Alpine, the Frenchman didn't part with the team on the best of terms.
Alongside being denied the opportunity to say goodbye to members of the team, Ocon also confirmed a rumour that Alpine tracked him when he spoke to rival teams.
Ocon: Cars had trackers
In conversation with Lawrence Barretto for F1's Off The Grid series in Geneva, Ocon was asked if it was true that Alpine had tracked his GPS when he was at the Williams factory, to which Ocon laughed.
"Yes, I know the cars have trackers but I don't have anything to hide, I wanted to look elsewhere. So even if the car has a tracker, I was allowed to go to Williams and that's it," Ocon said.
"I went there, did what I had to do. Came out. I don't really understand why that story came out, it is normally secret information."
READ MORE: F1 fans facing ANOTHER TV blackout for testing in Bahrain
Related
Latest News
F1 star confirms team tracked him during rival contract talks
- 24 minutes ago
Schumacher claims Wolff and Verstappen doomed to fail at Mercedes
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 2026 car launch: Start time and watch the big reveal LIVE
- 1 hour ago
FIA boss looking to avoid F1 court case over alleged engine loophole
- 2 hours ago
Cadillac F1 team banned from using Formula 1 name
- 3 hours ago
McLaren to skip F1 testing
- Today 18:51
Most read
Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split
- 20 january
'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers
- 17 january
Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
- 16 january
Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW
- 20 january
Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
- 2 january
F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
- 16 january