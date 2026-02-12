We are just over two weeks out from the release of F1 hit reality show Drive to Survive Season 8 - and now we have the very first trailer.

Late on Thursday afternoon UK time, Netflix dropped its first hint of what is to come starting on February 27. And as ever it whets the appetite beautifully.

The new season promises to be a blockbuster, likely topped by the final days of Christian Horner’s 20-year reign as Red Bull team principal. Also featuring Lewis Hamilton’s debut season at Ferrari and that epic Lando Norris vs Max Verstappen vs Oscar Piastri title race.

Netflix DtS Season 8 trailer - the highlights

So what were the highlights from Thursday’s lovely content drop? Only one place to start and that is with Horner finally leaving the big stage at Red Bull. Netflix know what they are doing, and there are tense two moments featuring the 53-year-old Brit.

First we get a picture of storm clouds gathering and heavens opening, before Horner says: “I mean everybody’s got an opinion, but don’t underestimate the opposition".

Then, more tellingly, near the end of the trailer, it is: “I’ve had something taken away from me that wasn’t my choice” as wife Geri Halliwell comforts him.

Then, we move on to what appears to be Christian’s last act on Drive to Survive (for now) as he tells the crew: “I think we’re done”. Ouch.

If Horner is the highlight and the star attraction, then there has to be a lowlight, and that would be Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto ‘farting into the mic’ on cue. Grim stuff, F1 fans.

The other rookies got their moment in the sun too, with Mercedes phenom Kimi Antonelli telling us: “Driving at 30kph is boring”. Yes Kimi (inserts eyes emoji).

And of course the showman that is Flavio Briatore gets some airtime, as he’s asked whether he enjoys firing people. The answer: “Yes, if the people are not doing their job”.

You can watch the whole thing without leaving GPFans - just click the embed right here:

When is Season 8 released?

The release date for the latest series of Drive to Survive is on February 27. That's a Friday night for those of you keen to watch as many as you like without the threat of having to get up for work the next day.

The seventh season of DtS was released all at once and binge watching fans will hope for a repeat.

DtS normally drops on a Friday, and it normally drops very close to the start of the new season which in this case is the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

How to watch Drive to Survive Season 8

This is pretty simple - if you are an existing Netflix subscriber you can watch all the seasons so far (and Season 8) without doing anything. And at no extra cost.

Related