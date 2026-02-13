F1 News Today: Verstappen destroys new regulations as Project Newey hits trouble

Max Verstappen issued a brutal verdict on F1's new regulations during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The 28-year-old Dutchman spoke about what those new regulations mean for the way he drives his Red Bull in 2026 - and it was not pretty.

Verstappen said the result is like "Formula E on steroids". Not a good look for the sport as we head towards the new season.

Project Newey in trouble as Aston Martin 'four seconds' off the pace

The Adrian Newey era at Aston Martin was not meant to be like this.

The sport's greatest design genius was expected to build a car capable of fighting for wins after his blockbusting move from Aston Martin.

But the early signs are more of struggle than success, with Lance Stroll delivering a worrying verdict on the car's performance so far.

Toto Wolff issues Red Bull warning as Verstappen roars in Bahrain

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has implored his F1 squad to pull themselves together after seeing what Max Verstappen has to offer at the wheel of his new Red Bull.

The Silver Arrows had been tipped as the favourites to master the 2026 regulations, so much so that their engine trick, which could hand them a 0.3 second advantage per lap, led to their rivals penning a letter of complaint to the FIA.

But after taking to the track in Bahrain this week for official pre-season testing, Mercedes' pace appears to have evaporated, and Wolff has admitted that Red Bull look like the team to beat.

New F1 team Cadillac aren't targeting points in 2026

Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss has reiterated team principal Graeme Lowdon's recent comments about the team's low expectations for their first season in the sport.

The American outfit are becoming the 11th F1 team on the grid in 2026, and are all set for their first season as a team, with experienced racers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas behind the wheel of their cars.

Team principal Lowdon recently said that he told Cadillac board members to expect the team to be running right at the back of the pack in 2026, despite having two drivers who have a combined 16 career grand prix victories. Now, Towriss appears to have backed that up, stating that achieving a points finish in 2026 would be an 'arbitrary' aim.

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets and laps as Ferrari in red-hot form

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished top of the timesheets on day two of F1 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

He finished with a best lap time of 1:34.273, over half a second faster than McLaren's world champion Lando Norris, who completed the most laps of anyone throughout the day with 149.

In more good news for Ferrari, it was Haas' Ollie Bearman who rounded out the top three, with the Ferrari power unit in the back of his car getting 130 laps in the tank.

Mercedes F1 co-owner apologises for ‘offensive’ comment after Keir Starmer criticism

One-third owner of the Mercedes F1 team Jim Ratcliffe has said sorry for his 'choice of language' after what was described by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as some 'offensive' comments.

Ratcliffe is the CEO of INEOS, who own 33.33 per cent of the Mercedes F1 team, with team principal Toto Wolff among the other co-owners of the Brackley outfit.

Brit Ratcliffe also holds a majority stake in Manchester United Football Club, but he provoked ire from Prime Minister Starmer after what he described as some 'offensive and wrong' comments.

Mercedes announce champion's replacement after 2026 exit

Mercedes have announced who will be stepping up to replace their most recent champion ahead of the 2026 F1 season.

Last year, Mercedes-backed racer Doriane Pin became F1 Academy champion after the title fight went down to the wire in Las Vegas between her and Ferrari-backed driver Maya Weug.

In 2026 Pin will be heading to compete in the European Le Mans Series (ELMS), partnering with the Duqueine Team to compete in the LMP2 Pro/AM Class.

Now, her replacement in F1 Academy has been named.

