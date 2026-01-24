Mercedes racer confirms Le Mans entry after F1 promotion

Mercedes driver Doriane Pin has revealed that she'll be racing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year.

The 2025 F1 Academy champion was promoted to be a development driver at the team this year, but told L'Equipe that she won't just be sitting in an F1 simulator putting the laps in.

The 22-year-old's stated aim is to perform well enough in the 2026 endurance calendar – particularly at Le Mans – to secure a seat in the Hypercar class for the following year.

Pin last raced the historic event in 2023 with Prema, sharing a Oreca 07-Gibson with Mirko Bortolotti and former F1 star Daniil Kvyat before the latter hit the barriers, ending their participation.

Pin preparing for F1 test

Asked whether simulator driving would be 'enough' for her this year, Pin said: "Oh no. I'm not going to sit around doing nothing, and there's a great program coming up, which will be announced soon.

"I'll be making my return to endurance racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with the aim of securing a seat in a Hypercar for 2027. Endurance racing is where it all started for me, and there, especially with Hypercars, I'll be able to race against these top drivers who are contracted by manufacturers."

Asked if that meant she would be leaving single-seater racing, she said: "I'll still be driving on the F1 simulator and preparing for my Formula 1 test, so it's not like I'm leaving that world saying I'll never drive a single-seater again. Yes, the ideal path to F1 is single-seaters, but my career path isn't exactly logical or normal: I started in endurance racing and then moved on to single-seaters.

"I have opportunities here, big opportunities. I can't say no, and Mercedes really wants to continue working with me, and I want to continue working with them too, so it's far from over. That's actually why they gave me this development driver role."

"F1 remains the ultimate objective, yes, and that starts first and foremost with doing well in my F1 test. It could open some big doors for me."

