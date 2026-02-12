Mercedes F1 co-owner apologises for ‘offensive’ comment after Keir Starmer criticism

One-third owner of the Mercedes F1 team Jim Ratcliffe has said sorry for his 'choice of language' after what was described by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as some 'offensive' comments.

Ratcliffe is the CEO of INEOS, who own 33.33 per cent of the Mercedes F1 team, with team principal Toto Wolff among the other co-owners of the Brackley outfit.

Brit Ratcliffe also holds a majority stake in Manchester United Football Club, but he provoked ire from Prime Minister Starmer after what he described as some 'offensive and wrong' comments.

In an interview with Sky News, Ratcliffe suggested that the UK had become 'colonised by immigrants', a statement which was condemned by Starmer and the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

Starmer said that the UK is 'a proud, tolerant and diverse country', and called on Ratcliffe to apologise, while Burnham said of the Manchester United owner that his comments 'go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood'.

In a statement following the condemnation of his original comments, he said: "I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.

"My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK.

"My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone. It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK."

GPFans contacted Mercedes F1 team, who declined to comment.

Mercedes' ownership structure

Traditionally, Mercedes' ownership has been split in thirds between INEOS, Wolff and Daimler AG.

However, team principal Wolff recently opted to sell 15 per cent of his stake - equating to around £230million - to American billionaire George Kurtz.

It means that CrowdStrike CEO Kurtz now owns around five per cent of the Mercedes F1 team, but Wolff has stated that he is not going to walk away from the team or sell any more of his stake at this stage.

Mercedes could well be set to enter an exciting new era, with the 2026 season seeing wholesale regulation changes sweeping into F1, and the team well set to master those regulations and become a championship-contending force once more.

