New F1 team Cadillac aren't targeting points in 2026

Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss has reiterated team principal Graeme Lowdon's recent comments about the team's low expectations for their first season in the sport.

The American outfit are becoming the 11th F1 team on the grid in 2026, and are all set for their first season as a team, with experienced racers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas behind the wheel of their cars.

Cadillac's first two seasons in the sport will be powered by Ferrari engines, but General Motors, who own Cadillac, aim to produce their own in-house power units by the end of the decade.

Team principal Lowdon recently said that he told Cadillac board members to expect the team to be running right at the back of the pack in 2026, despite having two drivers who have a combined 16 career grand prix victories.

Now, Towriss appears to have backed that up, stating that achieving a points finish in 2026 would be an 'arbitrary' aim.

"For me, points would be kind of an arbitrary target," Towriss told the media during a promotional filming day for the team.

"I want to look at beating teams, beating cars on track, and how many cars can we pass in year one in moving up the grid? That's really how we're thinking about it.

"Secondly, it's going to be the rate of development on this car as well. So we obviously have a long-term outlook for the team. And so that's the focus that we're going to have.

"I think focusing on points out of the gate would be both arbitrary and represent short-term thinking. And what we're looking at is being successful in the sport over the long term."

While Cadillac have a hugely experienced driver lineup, Perez and Bottas are thought to be there with a view to the future, helping Cadillac to navigate their first season in the sport and develop their car.

Audi, meanwhile, have the ambition of being world champions by 2030, and will be looking to start that journey in 2026.

They are the other new name on the grid, but are incomparable to Cadillac because they took over an already established outfit in Sauber at the end of last year.

Sauber scored 70 points in 2025, and claimed a grand prix podium, with the core of that team staying the same during the transition to Audi, including team principal Jonathan Wheatley, technical director James Key and drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Audi will be hoping to be in the condensed midfield once more in 2026, scoring regular points, whereas Cadillac have had to hire over 500 staff members in the last year just to get themselves onto the F1 grid, so expect them to be very much at the back of the pack in 2026.

