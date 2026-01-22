F1 teams and FIA in crunch talks over 'MASSIVE Mercedes advantage'

The FIA and F1 teams will meet on Thursday to discuss a loophole in the 2026 regulations that could give Mercedes a huge advantage.

F1 enters a brand new era in 2026, with major changes in the regulations that will transform the chassis and power units of the cars.

Heading into the upcoming season Mercedes and Red Bull have been at the centre of a potential controversy, after claims they have found a loophole in the regulations regarding the compression ratio of the cylinders in the new power units.

The new rules this year will bring the ratio down to 16:1 from 18:1, but Mercedes and Red Bull have reportedly found a workaround to increase the compression ratio at full running temperature back to 18:1.

Will FIA meeting solve power unit controversy?

According to The Times, it is unclear whether Mercedes and Red Bull have the same workaround and claim that this came to light after employees from Mercedes left to join Red Bull.

They continue that the potential benefit of increasing the compression ratio could equate to about 0.3 seconds per lap, with rival power unit manufacturers Ferrari, Honda and Audi all concerned about this potential advantage.

The FIA and teams will meet on Thursday, where they will also discuss other aspects of the regulations, but are currently unable to measure the ratio at full temperature. It is believed this meeting will examine whether this is a possibility in the future.

Thursday's meeting is unlikely to offer a solution to the loophole row and it's still unclear how Mercedes discovered the workaround. Therefore, their engine would be impossible to ban and teams may find it difficult to protest the advantage to the stewards in Melbourne.

