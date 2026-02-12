F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets and laps as Red Bull and Mercedes hit trouble

Red Bull and Mercedes suffered reliability issues during the second day of F1 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

During the second day of official 2026 testing, Red Bull's Isack Hadjar was not able to complete a single flying lap during the morning session, while Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli also did not set an official lap time, completing three very slow rotations of the track.

Mercedes were understood to have had an engine problem, while Red Bull's issue was a hydraulic problem, leaving Ferrari and McLaren to battle it out for top spot in the session.

At the end of the morning session, Red Bull managed to return Hadjar to the racetrack where he completed an installation lap.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets, over half a second clear of McLaren's Lando Norris, who completed more laps than anybody with 64. Alpine's Pierre Gasly rounded out the top three.

The session only saw one red flag, with Cadillac's Sergio Perez coming to a halt on track early on, but the newest F1 outfit managed to get the Mexican back out onto the track and he completed 42 laps in the morning session.

F1 testing results: Bahrain day two

F1 Pre-season testing results: Day two Position Driver Team Time Laps completed 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.273 62 laps 2 Lando Norris McLaren 1:34.784 64 laps 3 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:36.723 61 laps 4 Ollie Bearman Haas 1:37.025 55 laps 5 Alex Albon Williams 1:37.229 62 laps 6 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:37.266 47 laps 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:38.017 50 laps 8 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:38.653 42 laps 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:38.960 55 laps 10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes NO TIME 3 laps 11 Isack Hadjar Red Bull NO TIME 1 lap

Who's driving for the F1 teams on Thursday in Bahrain?

Bahrain F1 Testing Lineup Team Thu AM Thu PM Fri AM Fri PM McLaren Norris Norris Piastri Piastri Mercedes Antonelli Russell Russell Antonelli Red Bull Hadjar Hadjar Verstappen Hadjar Ferrari Leclerc Leclerc TBC TBC Williams Albon Sainz Sainz Albon Racing Bulls Lawson Lindblad Lawson Lawson Aston Martin Alonso Alonso Stroll Stroll Haas Bearman Bearman Bearman Ocon Audi Hulkenberg Bortoleto Bortoleto Hulkenberg Alpine Gasly Gasly Colapinto Colapinto Cadillac Perez Bottas Bottas Perez

