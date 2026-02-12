close global

Red Bull, Bahrain, Test, 2026, generic

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets and laps as Red Bull and Mercedes hit trouble

Sam Cook
Red Bull and Mercedes suffered reliability issues during the second day of F1 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

During the second day of official 2026 testing, Red Bull's Isack Hadjar was not able to complete a single flying lap during the morning session, while Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli also did not set an official lap time, completing three very slow rotations of the track.

Mercedes were understood to have had an engine problem, while Red Bull's issue was a hydraulic problem, leaving Ferrari and McLaren to battle it out for top spot in the session.

At the end of the morning session, Red Bull managed to return Hadjar to the racetrack where he completed an installation lap.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets, over half a second clear of McLaren's Lando Norris, who completed more laps than anybody with 64. Alpine's Pierre Gasly rounded out the top three.

The session only saw one red flag, with Cadillac's Sergio Perez coming to a halt on track early on, but the newest F1 outfit managed to get the Mexican back out onto the track and he completed 42 laps in the morning session.

F1 testing results: Bahrain day two

F1 Pre-season testing results: Day two
Position Driver Team Time Laps completed
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:34.27362 laps
2Lando NorrisMcLaren1:34.78464 laps
3Pierre GaslyAlpine1:36.72361 laps
4Ollie BearmanHaas1:37.02555 laps
5Alex AlbonWilliams1:37.22962 laps
6Nico HulkenbergAudi1:37.26647 laps
7Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:38.01750 laps
8Sergio PerezCadillac1:38.65342 laps
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:38.96055 laps
10Kimi AntonelliMercedesNO TIME3 laps
11Isack HadjarRed BullNO TIME1 lap

Who's driving for the F1 teams on Thursday in Bahrain?

Bahrain F1 Testing Lineup
Team Thu AM Thu PM Fri AM Fri PM
McLaren Norris Norris Piastri Piastri
Mercedes Antonelli Russell Russell Antonelli
Red Bull Hadjar Hadjar Verstappen Hadjar
Ferrari Leclerc Leclerc TBC TBC
Williams Albon Sainz Sainz Albon
Racing Bulls Lawson Lindblad Lawson Lawson
Aston Martin Alonso Alonso Stroll Stroll
Haas Bearman Bearman Bearman Ocon
Audi Hulkenberg Bortoleto Bortoleto Hulkenberg
Alpine Gasly Gasly Colapinto Colapinto
Cadillac Perez Bottas Bottas Perez

