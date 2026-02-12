F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets and laps as Red Bull and Mercedes hit trouble
Red Bull and Mercedes suffered reliability issues during the second day of F1 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.
During the second day of official 2026 testing, Red Bull's Isack Hadjar was not able to complete a single flying lap during the morning session, while Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli also did not set an official lap time, completing three very slow rotations of the track.
Mercedes were understood to have had an engine problem, while Red Bull's issue was a hydraulic problem, leaving Ferrari and McLaren to battle it out for top spot in the session.
At the end of the morning session, Red Bull managed to return Hadjar to the racetrack where he completed an installation lap.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets, over half a second clear of McLaren's Lando Norris, who completed more laps than anybody with 64. Alpine's Pierre Gasly rounded out the top three.
The session only saw one red flag, with Cadillac's Sergio Perez coming to a halt on track early on, but the newest F1 outfit managed to get the Mexican back out onto the track and he completed 42 laps in the morning session.
F1 testing results: Bahrain day two
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps completed
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:34.273
|62 laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:34.784
|64 laps
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:36.723
|61 laps
|4
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|1:37.025
|55 laps
|5
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:37.229
|62 laps
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:37.266
|47 laps
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:38.017
|50 laps
|8
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:38.653
|42 laps
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:38.960
|55 laps
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|NO TIME
|3 laps
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|NO TIME
|1 lap
Who's driving for the F1 teams on Thursday in Bahrain?
|Team
|Thu AM
|Thu PM
|Fri AM
|Fri PM
|McLaren
|Norris
|Norris
|Piastri
|Piastri
|Mercedes
|Antonelli
|Russell
|Russell
|Antonelli
|Red Bull
|Hadjar
|Hadjar
|Verstappen
|Hadjar
|Ferrari
|Leclerc
|Leclerc
|TBC
|TBC
|Williams
|Albon
|Sainz
|Sainz
|Albon
|Racing Bulls
|Lawson
|Lindblad
|Lawson
|Lawson
|Aston Martin
|Alonso
|Alonso
|Stroll
|Stroll
|Haas
|Bearman
|Bearman
|Bearman
|Ocon
|Audi
|Hulkenberg
|Bortoleto
|Bortoleto
|Hulkenberg
|Alpine
|Gasly
|Gasly
|Colapinto
|Colapinto
|Cadillac
|Perez
|Bottas
|Bottas
|Perez
