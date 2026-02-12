Mercedes announce champion's replacement after 2026 exit

Mercedes have announced who will be stepping up to replace their most recent champion ahead of the 2026 F1 season.

Last year, Mercedes-backed racer Doriane Pin became F1 Academy champion after the title fight went down to the wire in Las Vegas between her and Ferrari-backed driver Maya Weug.

2025 marked Pin's final chance to take home the title due to F1 Academy's strict season participation limit for drivers, but thanks to the help and public support from Mercedes and their F1 team principal Toto Wolff, Pin now opens a new chapter as the reigning F1 Academy champion.

In 2026 Pin will be heading to compete in the European Le Mans Series (ELMS), partnering with the Duqueine Team to compete in the LMP2 Pro/AM Class.

In her place on the F1 Academy grid, Mercedes have selected American racer Payton Westcott to represent the Silver Arrows in 2026, a move which was announced on the F1 team's Instagram page.

Mercedes select new F1 Academy representative for 2026

2026 will be Westcott's first F1 Academy campaign, but the 16-year-old is no stranger to the racing series.

Last season she took to the track for the final F1 Academy race weekend of the year where Pin sealed the title, with Westcott finishing in sixth place on her debut in the series as the final Wild Card Driver of 2025.

In 2024, Westcott was also selected as part of the inaugural cohort of F1 Academy Discover Your Drive. In this year's F1 Academy championship, which marks the series' fourth campaign, Westcott will drive for PREMA Racing, Pin's old team. The American teenager will also benefit from a dual programme in Italian F4.

Following the announcement, Westcott said: "I’m excited to join the Mercedes family for the 2026 F1 Academy season.

"They are an incredible team and one that is driven by passion, determination, and a constant pursuit of excellence. It’s an amazing opportunity to work with such a talented group of people that are commitment to developing young talent.”

"I’m looking forward to learning new tracks throughout the season and continuing to grow my skill set both on and off the circuit. Every race weekend will be a chance to push my limits, refine my driving, and build consistency. I’m motivated to make the most of this journey and take the next big step in my career."

Mercedes F1 Team Driver Development Advisor Gwen Lagrue added: "We’re very pleased to welcome Payton Westcott to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team family for the 2026 F1 Academy season.

"She steps into big shoes by succeeding Doriane, who set a very high benchmark within our programme. We know Payton is a rookie, and we approach the season with realistic ambitions, but this is a challenge she understands and fully embraces.

"At just 16 years old, Payton has already demonstrated both maturity and strong performance. Her results in the 2025 Italian F4 and Euro 4 championships, as well as her recent performances in the UAE Formula 4 series, underline not only her speed but also her ability to adapt quickly to highly competitive environments."

Pin will also remain with the Silver Arrows in 2026 having graduated into the role of development driver with the F1 team.

How many seasons of F1 Academy can a driver compete in?

Drivers in F1 Academy are only permitted to take part in a maximum of two seasons of the all-female racing series.

The terms for participation include an age bracket which caps drivers from competing in the series if they are above the age of 25 or are younger than 16 years old when entering their first race event of the season.

Drivers will be considered to have participated in a season if they have competed in two or more rounds, including any appearance made as a Wild Card Driver.

On top of these conditions, any previous F1 Academy drivers’ champions are not permitted to take part in any further seasons of the series.

From 2027, select F1 Academy drivers can compete in a third season by being granted an exemption, but only if it is considered beneficial for their development.

