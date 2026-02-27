Weather warnings issued in Melbourne ahead of Australian Grand Prix opener

Flood warnings have been issued in parts of Australia, including Melbourne, ahead of the F1 season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The 2026 F1 season is getting ever closer, and we're not far away from being able to say it's raceweek for the first time in 2026.

Following 11 days of pre-season testing in January and February, fans are desperate to now see the new 2026 machines in racing action amid a wholesale regulations overhaul.

Cars this year are lighter, smaller, and have a greater emphasis placed on electrical energy within their power units, designed to improve both the environmental impact of the sport, but also the racing spectacle.

And the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne will host the first race weekend of this new era in F1, starting next Friday March 6, with the race on Sunday March 8.

But ahead of next weekend's event, some weather warnings have been put in place throughout the state of Victoria, which Melbourne lies in.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and flash flooding are expected in the region on Tuesday, just three days out from the start of the grand prix weekend, and this could affect teams and paddock personnel as they arrive to set up their stalls for the weekend.

It's part of a weather front that is causing flood warnings across large parts of the country, including in South Australia, Queensland and New South Wales, where they could see a year's worth of rain in just one week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe weather warnings for heavy, locally intense rainfall, which is the remnants of a monsoon system which is passing through the east of the country.

Rain causes Australian GP chaos

With seven days to go until the race weekend gets underway in Melbourne, the weather forecast for the actual event looks to be largely dry.

That will be some relief to home hero Oscar Piastri, who was caught out by a heavy downpour during last year's race and went off into the grass at the penultimate turn at the circuit.

Piastri was in second at the time, chasing team-mate Lando Norris for the win, but his adventure into the grass meant that he ended up finishing down in ninth.

Given the young Aussie went on to lose the drivers' championship to Norris by just 13 points, it shows how crucial even races at this early stage of the year can be.

Norris battled ever-changing conditions that day to lead the race from start to finish and cement himself as a challenger for the 2025 title, but 2026 may well be a little more difficult for the Brit, with Ferrari and Mercedes believed to be closer in performance to McLaren and Red Bull at this early stage of the year.

