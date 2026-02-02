F1 2026 Merch: McLaren reveal new kit for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

McLaren F1 team have unveiled their new look for 2026, set to be modelled by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the paddock.

Off the back of Norris' maiden championship victory in 2025, he and Aussie team-mate Piastri will move away from their old team kit, sponsored by Castore, as new kit partners PUMA release their first official papaya teamwear for the 2026 season in partnership with the F1 Store.

Fans of the Woking-based squad have been spoilt ahead of the 2026 season, with new official replica teamwear on sale now via the F1 Store.

Additionally, the PUMA x McLaren Racing Lifestyle Collection up for grabs, which offers a more off-duty look.

PUMA also supply kit for McLaren F1 rivals Ferrari and Aston Martin.

The F1 Store release McLaren 2026 replica items

McLaren 2026 Team Polo: £81

With PUMA having now entered a multi-year apparel deal with McLaren F1 team, the team kit set to be worn by Norris and Piastri has been given a refresh. The classic polo shirt is still up for grabs (and still comes in papaya) and features a concealed button placket, timeless polo collar and McLaren team sponsor details on the chest, back and short sleeves.

McLaren 2026 Team Set Up T-Shirt - Papaya: £72

Prefer something more casual? You can't go wrong with the McLaren 2026 team tee. This item also gives a nod to the papaya identity of the back-to-back constructors' champions and is available now for £72.

McLaren Team Baseball Cap - Papaya: £41

This unisex baseball cap is perhaps the item from the official McLaren Replica apparel range that will be seen worn by Norris and Piastri the most throughout the upcoming season. From press conferences to media pens, this papaya hat will be all over your screen, and potentially the podium if McLaren hit the ground running with the new regulations.

McLaren 2026 Team Set Up T-Shirt - Papaya - Kids: £50

PUMA, McLaren and the F1 Store have also released 2026 items for younger papaya fans. The kids edition of the 2026 team tee is available here and is already selling out of sizes.

McLaren Team Baseball Cap - Papaya - Kids: £39

The kids McLaren 2026 baseball cap is also up for grabs and follows the same A-frame structure as the adult item. The hat features the McLaren logo on the front crown, eyelet vents and a sewn on patch on the side.

Please note that if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

