Netflix to show F1 race LIVE for the first time ever
American streaming giants Netflix have announced they will be showing the F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix live on the platform later this year.
The 2026 F1 championship will see major changes come into play as the chassis and power unit regulations get the biggest overhaul the sport has seen in its modern history.
And fans may also start to notice some changes in the way the 24-race calendar is shown around the world as Apple have acquired the rights to take over F1 broadcasting across the pond.
Having outbid previous broadcaster ESPN last year, Apple signed a five-year deal with F1 as their exclusive broadcaster in the US, with an offer reportedly worth around $750million (£558million) in total, approximately $150million (£111.6million) a year, a mammoth jump compared to ESPN's previous deal of roughly $80million (£60million) a year.
Netflix/Apple relationship strengthens as F1 broadcasters kept on their toes
As F1 owners Liberty Media continue to focus on growing the sport in the American market, an article from Netflix's digital publication, Tudum confirmed that Netflix will be jointly streaming this year's race in Montreal, offering this F1 first to fans alongside Apple, who will also be airing the 2026 Canadian GP and the sprint race weekend action to US viewers on Apple TV.
The article stated: "This year, Apple TV becomes the exclusive US broadcaster for Formula 1, and as part of this collaboration, Netflix is also bringing the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix live to viewers in the US from May 22-24, giving Drive to Survive fans a chance to see the rivalries they’ve watched for years play out in real-time."
Though Netflix and Apple TV are rivals in the streaming space, they have teamed up to bring F1 racing closer to the fans, with the Canadian GP livestream event not the only strategy that will see the two brands work together.
Apple TV subscribers will also be given access to the hit Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive as part of a new deal between the sides which has come into effect just in time for season eight, which was released on Netflix on Friday, February 27.
Drive to Survive played a major role in growing F1's audience under Liberty Media, who after purchasing 100 per cent of the Formula One Group in 2017, have transformed F1 into one of the most popular sports in the world.
Demand for racing content on Netflix and Apple has only increased since the hit summer blockbuster movie F1 was released, and though there are no plans to bring the live grand prix streaming to fans in the UK just yet, it will certainly be keeping our broadcaster Sky Sports on their toes to keep fans tuned in.
