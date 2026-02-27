F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has shown he is raring to go ahead of a new era of the sport that could make or break his chances of returning to championship-winning glory.

The seven-time champion is yet to step on a grand prix podium in red since he swapped out Mercedes for Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, with his last race win coming almost an entire year ago in the Chinese Grand Prix sprint.

But it seems the British icon is doing everything he can to find the wins in small margins ahead of his sophomore campaign with the Scuderia, revealing that he is 'going further' to push himself with just one week to go until the season-opening Australian GP weekend.

In a post on Instagram Hamilton shared a series of videos where he could be seen getting stuck into an intense workout routine, one that could just be the secret to finding title success in the sport once again.

Alongside the post, Hamilton wrote: "This is the most I’ve ever trained between seasons. I’m pushing hard every day to show up stronger than ever this year.

"With lifting, cardio, flexibility and strength training, everything is about progress and endurance and going further than the day before. See you soon, Melbourne."

Does Hamilton have a realistic chance at the 2026 title?

Hamilton got tongues wagging when he took to the track in his new SF-26 in Bahrain earlier this month thanks to an ingenious new trick adopted by the Italian squad.

With 2026 marking the introduction of the latest overhaul of the chassis and power unit regulations, teams are having to adapt their previous models to adhere to the many changes in the new ruleset in an attempt to manipulate the grey areas.

An example of such team initiative came in Bahrain when Hamilton debuted a rear wing that could rotate 180 degrees, appropriately nicknamed 'The Macarena' by Hamilton's F1 boss Fred Vasseur, something which has only bolstered rumours that Ferrari may be in with a chance of being more competitive this season.

On top of this, both Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc demonstrated the ability of their new car to get off to a lightning fast start during the practice starts at pre-season testing, which quite frankly made their rivals look as if they were piloting snails.

Another element that works in Hamilton's favour of getting back to the top of the drivers' standings in 2026 is the fact that he has actually had a say in the makeup of the new car, with the 41-year-old appeared much happier in Bahrain when he declared that the SF-26 had 'his DNA' in it, as well as finding it 'fun' to drive.

But will this be enough for the champion to find his feet again? Tune in to the first round in Melbourne to find out.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Lewis Hamilton will be back in action with Ferrari when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

The first race of the year takes place on Sunday, March 8, at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

