Red Bull sign blockbuster new deal 'worth more than $100 million per year'

Red Bull F1 have extended a key partnership, in a deal that is expected to be worth over $100million per year.

While F1 is starting a new era in 2026 with wholesale regulation changes sweeping into the sport, Red Bull are also entering a new era of power unit production, creating their own power units for the first time in partnership with Ford.

It's the first year that the Milton Keynes-based outfit have entered a season without Christian Horner at the helm, with their long-time team principal axed last July and replaced by Frenchman Laurent Mekies.

But it was Horner who had started a lot of the work in converting Red Bull towards power unit production, with it being understood that he convinced some Honda employees to stay on with Red Bull after their power unit partnership with the Japanese car manufacturers came to an end.

Now, as Red Bull get ready to begin their new era, they have confirmed an extension of a partnership that has been in place since 2022.

Oracle have been Red Bull's title sponsor since 2022, with the team's official name being Oracle Red Bull Racing as they claimed three drivers' championships and two constructors' championships between 2022-2024.

Dutch journalist Erik van Haren revealed that the old partnership between the two brands was worth around $100million per year, but that the new extension is expected to be worth even more than that.

Red Bull confirmed that it was a 'multi-year extension', but it's unclear exactly when it is that the new deal will run out.

Red Bull and Oracle extend partnership

Mekies said about the new contract: "Since Oracle became the team’s title partner in 2022, the team has delivered three drivers’ world championships, two constructors’ world championships, and broken many records. Our partnership with Oracle has been hugely successful, and we are delighted that we will continue together into this new era for F1.

"We rely on Oracle’s invaluable expertise to help us understand and optimise countless variables with greater precision and speed than the competition. With Oracle Cloud and Oracle AI, we can adapt quickly, make smarter decisions, and sustain the level of performance required to win championships, and we look forward to continued success in this multi-year partnership."

Oracle CEO Clay Magouyrk said of the new deal: "Oracle Red Bull Racing relies on Oracle Cloud and Oracle AI to achieve the highest levels of performance and solve some of the most complex, time-critical challenges in the world.

"The same technologies the team uses to model strategy, refine its hybrid power unit, and deploy the latest AI innovations trackside are the ones powering transformation for companies across every industry.

"Whether on the track or in the enterprise, Oracle Cloud and Oracle AI deliver the speed and intelligence needed to win."

