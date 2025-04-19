Here's how you can watch the highlights of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Channel 4 for FREE.

The fifth round of the season, and the last of F1's current triple-header, takes place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, where McLaren looks to extend their lead at the top of the constructors' standings.

However, the drivers' championship remains wide open, with the advantage constantly swinging between Lando Norris and papaya team-mate Oscar Piastri.

It was Piastri who came out on top last time in Bahrain, where he sealed a dominant win and put himself within three points of Norris in the drivers' standings.

Despite a disappointing year thus far for Max Verstappen, the Dutchman remains in the hunt for the title meaning the McLaren stars cannot make a mistake in Jeddah if they want to stay ahead in the championship race.

Here is how you can watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for free!

What time is F1 on Channel 4?

Channel 4 will broadcast qualifying highlights from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at 9:30pm on Saturday April 19, but if you miss this you can catch up with the session via Channel 4's on demand service.

Join Lee McKenzie, David Coulthard, Billy Monger and Ariana Bravo for highlights of the main event on Sunday April 20 at 10:30pm, where you can watch the race highlights for free.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

