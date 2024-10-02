Costly Verstappen tribute revealed after major milestone

A costly tribute to a recent Max Verstappen milestone has been revealed on the Dutchman's merchandise website.

Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion, and has already written himself into the record books despite being just 27 years old.

The Dutchman enjoyed the most dominant season in F1 history in 2023, winning 19 of a possible 22 races and claiming his third consecutive championship title.

As a result, Verstappen is a 61-time race winner and already sits third in the all-time list of race victories, as well as fifth in the all-time list of pole positions.

Max Verstappen became the youngest ever F1 winner in 2016

Verstappen celebrating F1 milestone

Verstappen became the youngest ever driver to participate in an F1 race back in 2015, when he took to the Australian Grand Prix start line with Toro Rosso at the age of just 17 years and 165 days.

Five months earlier, however, Verstappen took part in an official F1 session for the first time, when he jumped in Jean-Eric Vergne's car during practice at the 2014 Japanese GP aged 17 years and three days.

That was during October 2014, meaning the Dutchman is celebrating 10 years in the sport this month, a remarkable achievement given his relative youth still as a 27-year-old.

As part of the celebrations, Verstappen.com has released a new line of merchandise, with caps, hoodies and varsity jackets going on sale featuring the date of the Dutchman's first ventures into F1.

However, Verstappen fans are likely to be shocked by the prices of the new merchandise, with a 'Blue Lion' cap costing £33, while a black hoodie setting fans back £66.

The aforementioned Varsity jacket costs £117, providing a rather costly celebration of the Dutchman's achievements.

