F1 champ Verstappen shares hilarious driving test story

Max Verstappen has admitted that he was 'lucky' to pass his driving test, opening up on arguments with his examiner.

The Dutchman wasn't legally allowed to drive on the road in his homeland when he made his Formula 1 debut, but did end up passing his test once he was allowed to take it.

18 is the age in which drivers in the Netherlands are able to drive without a guardian watching over them, and 18 was the age in which Verstappen claimed his first race victory in F1.

Verstappen's first team boss Franz Tost recently said that journalists repeatedly called him crazy for originally signing the Dutchman, who signed his first contract aged just 16.

Verstappen's embarrassing driving test

Now one of the most successful F1 drivers of his generation, Verstappen has opened up on the time in which he did take his driving test, a few months into his debut season in 2015.

“The examiner told me to go right and I went left,” he told The Times.

“Then I didn’t give way [to pedestrians at a crossing]. He was not very happy. I argued with him because I thought they were not actually at the crossing.

“So I was, like, 'But they’re not there yet, so why should I stop?'

“I did, yeah, luckily [pass]. It would be quite embarrassing if I hadn’t. I think he was nice to me.”

