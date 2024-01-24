Verstappen reveals 'luck' factor in F1 record chase

Max Verstappen has admitted that he will have to have some good luck to beat Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's record of seven Formula 1 titles.

The Dutchman has often insisted that he's not driven by stats and records, but could be on track to challenge the two greats of the sport if - as expected - Red Bull dominate the next two seasons.

Verstappen, often contemplating pursuits beyond F1, has expressed his interest in exploring other categories, like GT racing.

While speculation swirls around the possibility of Verstappen clinching eight world championships by the end of his Red Bull contract in 2028, he maintains a non-committal stance when asked about surpassing the records set by Hamilton and Schumacher.

Max Verstappen has often said he may not stay in F1 long enough to reach eight world titles

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher are level on seven world championships each

Max: I've achieved what I wanted to

“If it happens, it happens,” he told The TImes.

“But you need to be lucky to be in a great car for a longer period of time. You’re very dependent on the material you have.

“When I won my first title, I said, everything that comes next is a bonus because, realistically, in F1, I’ve achieved everything that I wanted to achieve.

“Being on the podium, having a pole position, winning a championship. These kinds of things were my dream to achieve in Formula 1. From now on, I’m just, yeah, trying to stay on top.”

