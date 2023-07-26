Rosberg blames Hamilton for EXPLOSIVE Mercedes incident

Joe Ellis

Wednesday 26 July 2023 13:27

Nico Rosberg has joked that Lewis Hamilton cost him an eight-race winning streak at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

The then Mercedes team-mates collided at turn four of the Barcelona circuit, putting both cars out of the race as their rivalry hit new heights.

Rosberg had won the four races prior to that as well as the final three of 2015, leaving him with a seven-win streak.

Max Verstappen, who won that race in 2016 on his Red Bull debut, matched that feat at the 2023 Hungarian GP and could make it eight in Belgium this weekend.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings

Lewis shunted me off

The whole F1 world gasped as the two Silver Arrows came to blows in Barcelona

“Yeah, that was quite cool,” Rosberg said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast when asked about his own winning run.

“I would have had eight if Lewis hadn’t have shunted me off in Barcelona, for those of you who remember that race in 2016.

“I’m laughing by the way for those of you who can’t see me now, because that was a joke. That was that was a joke.”

Rosberg went on to win the 2016 title by five points and retired almost immediately afterwards having got the one thing he wanted from F1.

READ MORE: Nico Rosberg: Sky F1 pundit and former world champion