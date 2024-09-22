F1 Drivers' Championship Standings 2024 after the Singapore Grand Prix

Lando Norris chipped away at Max Verstappen's lead in the drivers' championship after winning the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Dutchman had no answer for the McLaren star this weekend, who finished over 20 seconds ahead of the champion.

Both Verstappen and Norris are separated by 52 points in the drivers' standings, with the Red Bull star aided by his former team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

The RB star set the fastest lap at the end of the race, snatching the point away from Norris in what is set to be the Aussie's last race in F1.

Let's look at how that race impacted the championship standings.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 331 points

2. Lando Norris | McLaren | 279

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 245

4. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 237

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 190

6. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 174

7. George Russell | Mercedes | 155

8. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 144

9. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 62

10. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 24

11. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 24

12. Yuki Tsunoda | VCARB | 22

13. Alex Albon | Williams | 12

14. Daniel Ricciardo | VCARB | 12

15. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 8

16. Oliver Bearman | Haas/Ferrari | 7

17. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 6

18. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 5

19. Franco Colapinto | Williams | 4

20. Zhou Guanyu | Sauber | 0

21. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 0

22. Valtteri Bottas | Sauber | 0



F1 Constructors' Standings after the Singapore Grand Prix

1. McLaren | 516

2. Red Bull | 475

3. Ferrari | 441

4. Mercedes | 329

5. Aston Martin | 86

6. VCARB | 34

7. Haas | 31

8. Williams | 16

9. Alpine | 13

10. Sauber | 0

