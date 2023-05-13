Ricciardo set for MAJOR role in Stroll wedding

Joe Ellis

Saturday 13 May 2023 14:57

Daniel Ricciardo has a big role to play this weekend even with no F1 race as he's been invited to the wedding of Lance Stroll's sister.

The Australian will not only be in Venice this weekend (13-14 May) for the ceremony but he will actually be one of the groomsmen for Chloe Stroll's fiancee, Scotty James, according to the MailOnline.

James is an Australian snowboarder who claimed a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics and regularly enjoys time off with Ricciardo.

The 28-year-old asked Stroll to marry him in November 2021 and are now set to tie the knot in the famous Italian city.

READ MORE: Ricciardo CONFIRMS F1 return with 'unfinished business'

Daniel Ricciardo has been all smiles since he returned to Red Bull over the winter

Tequila on the menu

James and Stroll have already organised special packages for guests, who have already made their way to Venice for the ceremony, although any drivers present may not be partaking.

As well as some chocolates and a cap, each guest will get some tequila in a 'wedding survival kit' for the weekend.

"Lance actually called me and said, ''I think I just found the guy you're going to marry,' Chloe Stroll said to The Herald Sun after the engagement was announced in November 2021.

Ricciardo has had to take a backseat from driving this season after McLaren opted to go for Oscar Piastri instead for the 2023 season.

The eight-time grand prix winner therefore returned to Red Bull and there could be a race seat available soon as Helmut Marko begins to lose patience with Nyck de Vries.

READ MORE: Who is Natalie Pinkham? All you need to know about the Sky F1 star