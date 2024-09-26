Mercedes chief calls for action after Verstappen FIA sanction

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted changes must be made within Formula 1 amid the ongoing debate around Max Verstappen's recent FIA punishment.

The three-time world champion was sanctioned over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend for swearing during a pre-race press conference, after previously criticising the governing body's recent clampdown on the use of foul language.

F1 bosses instructed the Dutchman to carry out a form of community service as a result of his comments, prompting a fierce reaction from the Red Bull star, who threatened to step away from the sport altogether.

Verstappen was backed by a number of his main rivals in the aftermath, including seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, and demonstrated his displeasure following Sunday's race by refusing to answer questions in the press conference.

Max Verstappen blasted the FIA over their decision to sanction him in Singapore

The Red Bulls star has received backing from Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton

Wolff seeks 'civilised' approach

The saga overshadowed what was a largely positive few days for the 26-year-old, who secured his first podium finish since last month's Dutch GP.

While he still suffered defeat at the hands of title rival Lando Norris, the result ensured that no significant damage was inflicted to his lead at the top of the standings.

Yet it was his feud with the FIA which generated the weekend's biggest talking point, and now Mercedes boss Wolff has shared his views on the issue.

The Austrian recounted an incident in 2023 when both he and Ferrari's Fred Vasseur were summoned to visit the stewards for using foul language.

"I was at the stewards last year after Las Vegas and it was quite an enjoyable experience! Fred and I were there at the same time. He was a bit more worried," Wolff said, as reported by Motorsport.com.

Toto Wolff has admitted team members have a responsibility to set an example

"I said to them: 'It was the first time since school that I was called to the headmaster, and I promise you it is going to be the last'.

"Having said that, I think there is an argument that big swearing and being rude on the radio is not something that should happen.

"If it is so bad it is disrespectful, towards the other side of the line, there are people at home watching it.

"The F-word is common language now but it is always the context that makes it.

"We want to have emotions, we want to have raw moments and we understand that the drivers are in a state of extremes."

Admitting that both drivers and team staff have a responsibility to change their approach, he added: "But if we can dim it down a little bit then that is good for all of us, but I wouldn’t necessarily ban the F-word because I think there is worse and worse words than that.

"But okay if we need to adapt, all of us adapt our language, including team principals then we will look at it more. It is more civilised like this."

