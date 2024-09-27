Horner issues new Perez demand as Red Bull star sweats on F1 future
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has piled more pressure on Sergio Perez as the Mexican sweats over his Formula 1 future.
The 34-year-old has endured a miserable campaign so far, and currently finds himself eighth in the drivers' standings, almost 200 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen.
His 10th-place result at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix extended his run of races without a podium finish to 13.
Despite being rewarded with a new deal earlier this year, Perez has failed to improve his performances, scoring just 59 points since coming home third at April's China GP.
Horner expects more from struggling star
His drop-off in form - coupled with Verstappen's recent struggles - have opened the door for McLaren to take over at the top of the constructors' standings.
The British outfit - spearheaded by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri - currently hold a 41-point advantage over the defending champions, and with six races to go, appear firm favourites to clinch a first title since 1998.
Horner has consistently backed his underperforming driver, but he has now delivered a fresh warning that the six-time race winner needs to show what he is capable of.
“I think that we need to have two drivers firing on all cylinders," said Horner.
“Checo had a good weekend last weekend [in Azerbaijan]. He had a tough weekend this weekend.
"We need to put some weekends together where you can see where McLaren are putting two drivers on the podium - it’s those big points that really make a difference.
“So, you know, we need to make sure that Checo goes as far off the field as we can get it, in terms of finding the right direction.”
