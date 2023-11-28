F1 driver reveals Schumacher 'tantrums'

Sam Cook

Alex Albon has revealed his childhood 'obsession' with Ferrari and Michael Schumacher as he was growing up, admitting he used to act out if the German didn't win races.

Schumacher is a seven-time world champion, and is largely regarded as one of the most successful drivers to have graced Formula 1.

Five of his world titles came with the famous Ferrari team, in one of the most iconic partnerships the sport has ever seen.

These five consecutive titles in the early 2000s came at a time when Williams' Albon was just developing his love for racing.

Michael Schumacher won five consecutive world championship titles with Ferrari

Alex Albon has enjoyed a brilliant season with Williams, and is hoping to one day become a world champion himself

Albon's Schumacher obsession

The Thai driver told the High Performance Podcast that he would not be happy if Schumacher didn't win a race, as he opened up on his early years as a racing driver.

"I was an obsessed kid when I was growing up, one of my first words was Ferrari, which I would call 'rari'," he said.

"I was a massive Michael Schumacher fan, I used to throw the biggest tantrums as a kid if Michael didn't win.

"My mum used to have a VHS of 2001 Formula 1 highlights review and I knew all of the races that he won that year so as soon as I would have an off or a bad day or whatever, that was straight on playing all of Michael's wins."

