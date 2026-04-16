How to get your hands on this legendary Schumacher F1 car

LEGO have bolstered their F1 Icons collection with the addition of the legendary Ferrari F2004, driven by seven-time champion Michael Schumacher during the 2004 campaign.

Celebrate the golden era of Formula 1 racing with the LEGO Icons Ferrari F2004 & Schumacher model car kit, an in-scale replica of the legendary race car that dominated the F1 2004 championship and carried the German driver to his seventh and final drivers’ title victory.

Schumacher stormed to his fifth consecutive championship win with Ferrari in 2004 before his first (albeit temporary) retirement from the sport at the end of 2006, taking the title after 13 out of a possible 18 grands prix wins.

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Want to get your hands on the Ferrari F2004 & Michael Schumacher figure? Click here to buy it for £79.99 on the official LEGO store.

F1 and the LEGO Group entered a multi-year partnership in 2025, meaning fans can surely expect a whole host of future F1 gifts and toys through the Duplo, City, LEGO Editions, Speed Champions, Technic, and F1 Icons range, now home to the Schumacher F2004. To browse the full collection of F1 LEGO, click here.

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Schumacher's F2004 is the latest release in the LEGO F1 icons collection, which currently consists of the McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna figure, and the Williams Racing FW14B & Nigel Mansell figure set.

This LEGO model Ferrari features working steering, grooved slick tyres and a detailed V10 engine, plus a display stand that includes vehicle details and stats.

The F2004 and Schumacher minifigure set also includes a racing helmet, winner’s trophy and podium-style display with a printed image and a quote from the legendary driver who is still hailed as one of the greats.

This LEGO F1 Icons release makes a great gift but is also the perfect payday treat for any true petrolhead, and the fun doesn't stop once the model has been built.

Schumacher's LEGO F2004 makes for a premium display model once built and could be the ideal centerpiece for LEGO collectors and F1 merchandise enthusiasts.

This set is suitable for anyone over the age of 18 and contains a whopping 735 pieces. But don’t worry, if you’re having trouble with building it or simply want to track your progress, the LEGO Builder app gives you the option to zoom, rotate in 3D, and track your build, with easy to follow step-by-step digital instructions.

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