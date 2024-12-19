McLaren driver signing announced as Ex-F1 star RETURNS
A former Formula 1 driver has been announced as a McLaren driver ahead of the 2025 season.
The news comes after the F1 team clinched a historic constructors' championship in Abu Dhabi this month.
Spearheaded by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the British outfit saw off fierce competition from Ferrari to take their first teams' title since 1998.
Glock gets back behind the wheel
In addition to their F1 squad, the McLaren Group also compete in a number of other motorsport series across the world, including IndyCar and Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM).
And now it has been revealed that Timo Glock will return to the latter for the first time in three years, after signing a deal with Dorr Motorsport McLaren for the 2025 season.
The German will get behind the wheel of a McLaren 720S GT3 EVO, replacing Clemens Schmid in the squad’s two-car lineup.
Glock is a familiar face to many F1 fans, having spent five full-time seasons in the sport from 2008-2012, starring for Toyota, Virgin Racing and Marussia.
Speaking to Bild, the 42-year-old said: "Contact with the DTM has never completely broken off.
"I think the project is very, very good and exciting. Dorr Motorsport wants to take the next step and I can help with my experience.
"I am to play a central role in building up the team. Our goal is to consistently finish in the top 10 in the second year of this racing team.
"Maybe even podium finishes are possible. In any case, I feel like I'm in top form - despite being 42 years old.
"There is no doubt that I still have it in me. I am completely convinced of that, and in Formula 1, Fernando Alonso shows that it is still possible even at 43."
