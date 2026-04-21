Lando Norris censored by his own management in awkward interview

F1 world champion Lando Norris was allegedly censored by his management team in an awkward interview with a British journalist.

McLaren racer Norris became the first British world champion since Lewis Hamilton last year by beating Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri to the title at the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

His stock in the sport has been on the rise ever since he made his debut in 2019, but it took him until the 2024 Miami Grand Prix before he claimed his maiden grand prix victory.

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Now, ahead of the 2026 Miami GP, Norris has been involved in an awkward exchange with The Guardian's Donald McRae, per reports on Tuesday.

McRae revealed a bizarre moment during his interview with Norris, which led the world champion to say 'I'm not the boss'.

In his article describing the interview, McRae alleges that he had been sent a message beforehand, specifically asking him not to ask questions about Norris' friendship and rivalry with Max Verstappen and George Russell, or about the new 2026 regulations.

McRae did bring up the regulation changes - perhaps the biggest issue in the sport right now - in front of Norris, at which point one of his management company stepped in and said 'we're done with time,' according to McRae.

McRae then pleaded with Norris to stay and answer the questions about the regulations overhaul, to which the 2025 champion responded: 'I'm not the boss'.

The interviewer opted to back down and instead ask about Norris' 2024 Miami GP win, to which he alleges the management team once again responded with: 'we're done with time'.

McRae stated that Norris turned to his management team and asked: "Why? Say yes".

Norris went on to give a brief answer to the question, before another bizarre moment when McRae claims the management team gave a generic quote to be used in a line about Verstappen on behalf of Norris:

"He’s an amazing guy, Max is the best person ever and we love him. Quote."

After wrapping up the details from the interview, McRae concluded the piece and wrote:

"I also offer him [the manager] my hand and walk away into the night. The regret I feel is less for my own curtailed encounter than the troubling fact that an admirable world champion has to be policed in this way."

READ MORE: FIA announce series of F1 rule changes ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Journalists being frozen out

This is not the first incident that has happened this year surrounding the way in which journalists are policed by F1 drivers and their management.

Four-time champion Verstappen refused to begin his Red Bull interview at the Japanese Grand Prix until The Guardian's Giles Richards left the room, telling the British journalist to 'get out'.

Verstappen later explained that the reason why he expelled Richards was because of a question that the journalist had asked him at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP last year about his collision with George Russell earlier in the season.

Verstappen was not happy with Richards for the question, and the Dutchman said about the incident: "When you're not respectful towards me then I don't need to be respectful towards you."

However, it led to plenty of discussion within the paddock about the way in which drivers are held accountable by journalists.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss admits 'dual role unsustainable' after Lambiase arrival from Red Bull

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