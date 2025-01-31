Newey RETIREMENT plans revealed

Adrian Newey has revealed that he considered retiring following his exit from Red Bull in 2024, as he opened up on what lies in store for him when he does eventually leave Formula 1.

The F1 design legend became a major talking point during the 2024 silly season, after he announced his exit from Red Bull after 18 years with the team.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari absence confirmed as team issue official statement

READ MORE: Astonishing details of Ricciardo's F1 COMEBACK revealed

Initially, it appeared Ferrari were the favourites to acquire Newey’s signature, with the Italian media even reporting that he had already inked a deal with the team ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s arrival.

However, Newey-designed Ferrari was not meant to be, with the Brit eventually announcing that he would join Aston Martin in 2025 as their managing technical partner.

Adrian Newey joins Aston Martin in 2025

Adrian Newey confirmed his exit from Red Bull in 2024

To celebrate Verstappen’s fourth championship, click here to pre-order the official champion cap, as worn by the Red Bull driver following his championship-winning drive in Las Vegas.

Adrian Newey F1 Retirement Plans

Newey will officially join Aston Martin in March, but the team have warned that he will have more impact on the 2026 car rather than this season’s challenger, when the new regulations are introduced.

However, Aston Martin was not the first destination on Newey’s mind following his Red Bull exit, where he admitted that he considered retiring before deciding on a switch to a rival F1 team.

“With my wife Mandy we discussed various things,” Newey said to Auto Motor und Sport.

“I’m obviously in the lucky position that I don’t need to work, financially, so it could’ve been simply retire and sit on the beach or it could have been to do something completely different.

“America's cup or maybe work for one of the OEMs in road cars, or, stay in racing and if i was going to stay in racing, I might as well stay in Formula 1 and people wanted me.”

READ MORE: McLaren chief slams FIA failure after brutal F1 AXE

Related