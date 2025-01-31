F1 star shares 'CRAZY' details of Hamilton's Ferrari debut

A Formula 1 star has revealed incredible details regarding Lewis Hamilton's debut for Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion made his first outing on track last week at Fiorano, just two days after being officially unveiled by the team at their nearby Maranello base.

It capped a hectic few days for the British racer, who admitted he was overjoyed to have finally realised a long-held ambition of representing the iconic outfit.

Lewis Hamilton made his long-awaited Ferrari debut at Fiorano last week

Many fans of the Scuderia turned out to see their new man in action for the first time

Ocon excited by Hamilton 'passion'

Hamilton hasn't been shy in sharing his excitement about starting the next chapter of what has already been an incredible career, and is looking forward to teaming up with Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia as he bids to secure a historic eighth world drivers' title.

A number of fans turned out to see their new hero in action during his maiden test run, but were initially left disappointed after heavy fog impacted visibility.

They did eventually catch a glimpse of their new hero as conditions improved, before delivering some of their predictions ahead of the much-anticipated new season.

Hamilton was joined by Leclerc at the circuit, but the Ferrari duo weren't the only F1 stars in attendance.

Haas' latest recruit, Esteban Ocon, has revealed he was also carrying out some pre-season testing at the facility on the Ferrari simulator, and managed to get first-hand experience of the amazing atmosphere generated in recognition of Hamilton's appearance.

Esteban Ocon is set to line up for Haas this season following his Alpine exit

Speaking to Canal+, Ocon - who left Alpine at the end of last season - said: “I was lucky enough to be in the same place on the same day because I was also at the Ferrari simulator.

“There was a crazy atmosphere, people were going crazy and it’s just wonderful to see that there’s so much passion for Ferrari [who supply Haas engines], for F1 of course, in the world and that it’s growing all the time.

“It’s clear that to have the greatest driver of our generation in the most successful team is just something crazy.

"So yeah, I can’t wait to be able to fight on track with him, that’s for sure.”

Hamilton was in action once again for his new team during testing this week, and survived a scare after crashing out at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.